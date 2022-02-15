$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. Transcat posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Transcat stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.23 million, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80. Transcat has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.