$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.43. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,023,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,117,000 after buying an additional 166,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after buying an additional 603,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after buying an additional 96,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

