-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.45). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TGTX stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $51.30.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

