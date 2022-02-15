$0.62 EPS Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,908,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.