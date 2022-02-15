$0.87 EPS Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

