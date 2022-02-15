$1.02 EPS Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.01. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Globant by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Globant by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 776,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,959,000 after buying an additional 316,797 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Globant by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Globant by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Globant by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.81 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 1-year low of $191.92 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.16.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

