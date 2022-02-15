$1.23 Million in Sales Expected for NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) to report sales of $1.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $950,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year sales of $1.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextNav.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.
NN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. 372,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04. NextNav has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.32.
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
