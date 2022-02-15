$1.25 EPS Expected for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.22. RCI Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. 111,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,316. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $53.99 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

