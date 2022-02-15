$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.96 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $9.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,391,513 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 58.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $140,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Hess by 45.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Hess by 66.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

