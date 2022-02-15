$116.24 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report $116.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.86 million and the highest is $118.30 million. Freshpet posted sales of $84.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $425.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.48 million to $428.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $555.36 million, with estimates ranging from $533.90 million to $567.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freshpet.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,754. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.69. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

In other news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after acquiring an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after acquiring an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

