118,381 Shares in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 118,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IDT opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.16. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 28.36%.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

