11,998 Shares in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 181,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $50.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

