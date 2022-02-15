$125.90 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce sales of $125.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.28 million and the highest is $129.53 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $127.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $501.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.28 million to $505.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $508.92 million, with estimates ranging from $508.42 million to $509.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE:HEP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.32. 201,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.89. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

