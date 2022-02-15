18,716 Shares in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in FibroGen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in FibroGen by 24.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.83.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
