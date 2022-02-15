1,956 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 19.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $8,259,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,996,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $213.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total value of $133,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,573,251 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

