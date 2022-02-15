$197.51 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce sales of $197.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.54 million and the highest is $199.00 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $180.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.67 million to $790.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $874.17 million, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $890.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.53. 7,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -80.74 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $71,451.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

