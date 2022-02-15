$2.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post $2.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $2.62. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.01. 4,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,950. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,347 shares of company stock worth $11,238,288. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

