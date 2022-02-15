250,000 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by Broad Bay Capital Management LP

Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000. Abercrombie & Fitch accounts for 1.2% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

