289,663 Shares in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Bought by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 289,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABOS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $50,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $42,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABOS. Bank of America raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:ABOS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

