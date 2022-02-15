2U, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for 2U in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.86. 2U has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $719.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in 2U by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of 2U by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

In related news, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

