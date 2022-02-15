32,046 Shares in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 454.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 214,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 191.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 161,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 295.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 235,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

RFP stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $922.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 3.04. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

RFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

