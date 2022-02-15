$346.49 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to post sales of $346.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.18 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $338.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,613 shares of company stock valued at $225,373 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 211,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,487.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 75,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.