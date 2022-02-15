$352.27 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce $352.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $367.30 million. Hilltop posted sales of $523.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 374,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $39.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 304,180 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

