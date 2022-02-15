36,200 Shares in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.