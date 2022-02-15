3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Raised by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,202,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $158.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.75. 3M has a 52-week low of $155.36 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

