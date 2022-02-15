3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $182.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

3M stock opened at $158.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $155.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

