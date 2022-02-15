$4.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce earnings of $4.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $4.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $18.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.44 to $19.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.70 to $21.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA traded up $6.97 on Tuesday, hitting $242.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,756. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $170.13 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

