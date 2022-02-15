$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce sales of $4.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.69 billion and the highest is $4.80 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $19.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,477,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 26,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.17. 6,969,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,222. The firm has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.43 and a 200 day moving average of $188.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

