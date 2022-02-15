438 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average of $146.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.