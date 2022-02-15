45,722 Shares in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

