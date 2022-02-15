$485.46 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report $485.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.01 million and the highest is $487.90 million. HEICO posted sales of $417.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.62. The stock had a trading volume of 468,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,031. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

