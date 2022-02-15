$505.42 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to report sales of $505.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.84 million and the highest is $538.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $450.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

USX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

USX stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.