$54.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will report $54.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year sales of $180.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MIMO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MIMO opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIMO. Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $191,309,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.