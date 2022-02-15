6,030 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HQY. State Street Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

HQY opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -823.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

