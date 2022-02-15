$7.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $7.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.07 billion and the lowest is $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 billion to $28.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $30.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

