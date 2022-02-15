704,065 Shares in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Bought by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 704,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 125,405 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 241.9% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 266,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 188,765 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 203,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $1,888,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZON stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,644. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

