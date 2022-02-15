$74.67 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to post sales of $74.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.63 million to $78.88 million. Wingstop reported sales of $63.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $285.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.11 million to $289.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $341.48 million, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $353.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the period.

Wingstop stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day moving average is $166.55. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 159.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

