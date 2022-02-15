8,696 Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $526.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

