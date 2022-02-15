$918.43 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce sales of $918.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $820.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $609.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,803 shares of company stock worth $174,050. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,838,000. Amundi acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth about $71,843,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after acquiring an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 120.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after buying an additional 566,179 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,535,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.05. 18,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,780. First Solar has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.06.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.