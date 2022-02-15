$94.18 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $94.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.35 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $72.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $408.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.51 million to $410.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $425.22 million to $445.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LSI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. 15,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,409. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $187.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

