95,700 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Purchased by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,000. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up about 2.1% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 35,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.44. 760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,540. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.88.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

