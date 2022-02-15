$972.64 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce $972.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $920.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Ventas posted sales of $921.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.98. 100,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,281,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.