Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. 173,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $37.49.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,175,000 after purchasing an additional 141,779 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98,837 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

