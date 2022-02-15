Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. 173,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $37.49.
In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
