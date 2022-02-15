AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

