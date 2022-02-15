AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,861. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

