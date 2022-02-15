Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abcam were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Abcam by 8.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abcam by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Abcam plc has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

