Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the January 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 76.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of IAF opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $6.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.