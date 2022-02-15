Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AKR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 495,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,610. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 29,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $550,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

