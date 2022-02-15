Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Announces Earnings Results

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

ACST opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

