Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Announces Earnings Results

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.
NASDAQ:ACST opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.12.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
