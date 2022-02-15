Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Announces Earnings Results

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.